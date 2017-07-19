RedHawks Rally in 9th Inning to Win 4th in a Row

Trever Adams hit a 2-run home run in the 9th to help the RedHawks win 7-6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are riding their longest winning streak since the season’s opening roadstand after beating Sioux Falls Wednesday night.

The RedHawks rallied from behind 6-5 in the 9th inning to win 7-6. Trever Adams hit a two-run home run to give the Hawks the lead.

Adams’ was one of four dingers hit by Fargo-Moorhead Wednesday. Charlie Valerio, Keury De La Cruz and Yhoxian Medina also contributed one each.

The series finale is Thursday at 7:05 p.m.