Semi Struck By Train In Richland County

The sheriff's office says Ronald Erickson couldn't see the train approaching last night near Mantador due to a blind spot.

Richland County, ND — For the second time in two days, a semi was hit by a train in Richland County.

He says he heard the train’s horn and tried to make it across the tracks but the train hit the trailer and totaled it.

Erickson wasn’t hurt.

On Monday, a farm truck stalled on tracks near Fairmount and was hit by a train.

The driver of that truck was able to jump to safety before the collision.