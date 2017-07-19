Three Dead After Crash Near Grand Forks

The state patrol says the dead were passengers in a van that collided with tanker truck just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Three people were killed in a crash on Highway 2, west of the Grand Forks airport.

Both vehicles were westbound when they collided.

The van then overturned.

There were ten people in the van.

Names are being withheld until relatives are notified.

The condition of the van driver, a 43-year old Grand Forks woman, has not been released.

The truck driver was not hurt.

The crash shut down westbound traffic on Highway 2 for a time and traffic was detoured.

The crash is under investigation.