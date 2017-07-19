UND Star Cornerback Deion Harris to Miss 2017 Season

The University says Harris has a lower-leg injury

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After leading the Big Sky Conference in interceptions in 2016, North Dakota cornerback Deion Harris was poised to have a big senior season.

However, the university announced Wednesday that Harris will miss the entire 2017 season with a lower-leg injury.

According to the report, he was doing a conditioning workout Wednesday morning when he injured himself.

The 2016 Second-Team All-American finished the year with five interceptions, returning three of them for a touchdown.

Harris played as a true freshman, so he has his redshirt available in case he wants to return to the team in 2018.