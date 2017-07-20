Legion Baseball: Moorhead Cruises, Perham Rallies in Sub-State Tourney

Perham advances to play Bemidji; Blues play winner of Alex/Fergus Falls.

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — The first round of the sub-state tournament began in Alexandria for the Moorhead Blues and other area teams.

In the opening round top-seeded Bemidji defeated Thief River Falls 27-1 in seven innings. Second seeded Moorhead followed suit with a seven inning win as well defeating Detroit Lakes 19-3.

“The last three years haven’t gone so well for us in the first round,” Outfielder Brett Erickson said. “That was motivation for us to really stick it to them this round. We did a good job of that. We were nice and relaxed.”

Coach Berguson agrees.

“I thought we were pretty relaxed coming in.,” Bryant Berguson said. “I didn’t feel that a couple years ago or last year. I thought we were a lot more relaxed this year. We started to have some fun a little bit. Again, its easy when you put up a few runs early.”

In the four-five matchup, Perham battled back to defeat East Grand Forks 7-4.