LIVE: PB&J School Lunch Fundraiser

KVRR's Jackie Kelly Talks With Kara Gloe and Aaron Juhnke about their PB&J School Fundraiser

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly talks with Kara Gloe, the organizer, and Aaron Juhnke, Junkyard Brewing Company’s co-owner, about their PB&J School Lunch Fundraiser.

Along with learning about the event, Jackie tried two unique PB&J sandwiches.

The fundraiser will be held at the Junkyard Brewing Company on Saturday July 22 from 12-4 pm.

