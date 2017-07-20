Man Charged In Crash That Killed A High School Sophomore

It's the "King of Beers". But Budweiser wouldn't have that title if not for all the North Dakota and Minnesota barley growers that make its beer possible. So, they created Grower Days 2017. "This is my first time being… continue reading ›
FARGO, ND -- The drought conditions in western North Dakota aren't getting any better. More than 6 percent of the state is now listed in the ``exceptional'', or highest, drought category. Much of the rest of western North Dakota is… continue reading ›
A man tied to a large drug trafficking ring in Puerto Rico is in custody in Bismarck. Authorities arrested 23-year-old Christian Rivera-Rivera at a construction site on Wednesday. The man nicknamed "Albino" has appeared in federal court and pleaded not… continue reading ›