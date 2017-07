Man Drives Into Semi In Dense Fog

It Happened Seven Miles West of Wahpeton

RICHLAND CO., ND — A 61-year-old man from Colfax is at Sanford in Fargo after crashing into a semi in dense fog.

The collision happened around 6:30 Thursday morning on Highway 13, seven miles west of Wahpeton.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the semi was crossing the road and the man in the car couldn’t break in time.

He sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.