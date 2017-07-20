Man Tied to Drug Trafficking Ring, Arrested

Man arrested in Bismarck for his role in Puerto Rico drug trafficking ring
Alison Voorhees

A man tied to a large drug trafficking ring in Puerto Rico is in custody in Bismarck.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Christian Rivera-Rivera at a construction site on Wednesday.

The man nicknamed “Albino” has appeared in federal court and pleaded not guilty.

He remains in custody until a detention hearing.

As Rivera-Rivera was being arrested, U.S. marshals in Puerto Rico arrested 25 of 26 other suspects in what authorities call the Benito-Lopez Violent Drug Trafficking Organization.

