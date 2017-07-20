O.J. Simpson Granted Parole

RANSOM CO., ND -- A 14-year-old girl from Lisbon was killed while riding her bike on a gravel road just east of the city. The highway patrol says 75-year-old Dennis Reinke of Lisbon was driving uphill and navigating a curve… continue reading ›
LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) _ O.J. Simpson will be released on parole in October after serving 9 years behind bars for Nevada armed robbery. O.J. Simpson will be paroled after serving nine years in prison for a botched bid to retrieve… continue reading ›
FARGO, ND -- Former First Lady Betsy Dalrymple has spent each Wednesday of the summer volunteering with Great Plains Food Bank to provide lunches for the youth. Each year 33,000 children in North Dakota qualify for free or reduced cost… continue reading ›