PB&J Fundraiser to Stop Hunger in Moorhead Schools

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead Area Public School parent and Junkyard Brewery have paired up to try to help end hunger at Moorhead schools through peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
On Saturday, July 22, Junkyard Brewing Company will be hosting a PB&J cook off from 12–4pm.
Community members are encouraged to come out to this free will donation fundraiser to support the Moorhead Schools Legacy Foundation’s Food for Thought, which helps fill the gaps when families can’t afford lunch and snacks for their children at school.
“I really believe that the school’s job is to educate children and they can’t do that if the kids come to school hungry or if they don’t get lunch. If they’re so distracted from being hungry they can’t learn,” Said Kara Gloe, the fundraiser’s organizer.
Junkyard Brewing Company will be serving their Jelly the Nut PB&J Stout and a portion of the proceeds will be donated.
More information about the event can be found here.
It's the "King of Beers". But Budweiser wouldn't have that title if not for all the North Dakota and Minnesota barley growers that make its beer possible. So, they created Grower Days 2017. "This is my first time being… continue reading ›
FARGO, ND -- The drought conditions in western North Dakota aren't getting any better. More than 6 percent of the state is now listed in the ``exceptional'', or highest, drought category. Much of the rest of western North Dakota is… continue reading ›
A man tied to a large drug trafficking ring in Puerto Rico is in custody in Bismarck. Authorities arrested 23-year-old Christian Rivera-Rivera at a construction site on Wednesday. The man nicknamed "Albino" has appeared in federal court and pleaded not… continue reading ›