Search for Dog That Bit Woman in Moorhead

Moorhead police ask for help locating dog
Alison Voorhees

Moorhead Police are searching for a dog they say bit a woman in the leg.

The victim says she was walking eastbound in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue South when a dog approached her and bit her in the calf, causing her to fall down.

She says she was able to fight the dog off and run away.

The dog is described 2 feet tall and 3 feet long with short black, white and brown fur and a short tail.

The woman believes the dog is possibly a pit bull.

If you have any information about the dog, contact the Moorhead Police Department.

