Teen On Bike Hit and Killed On Gravel Road

Driver Of The Vehicle Was Going Uphill And Navigating A Curve

RANSOM CO., ND — A 14-year-old girl from Lisbon was killed while riding her bike on a gravel road just east of the city.

The highway patrol says 75-year-old Dennis Reinke of Lisbon was driving uphill and navigating a curve when he hit the teen.

She died at the scene and her name has not yet been released.

The crash happened around 8:50 Thursday morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating.