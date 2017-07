Teen Killed In Crash Involving Stolen Pickup Is Identified

The Driver Was Arrested On Suspicion of Drunk Driving

Wilmer Nadeau

STUTSMAN CO., ND — A teen that died in a stolen pickup has been identified.

The highway patrol says 17-year-old Daniel Short of Belcourt was thrown from the pickup after it rolled on I-94 east of Jamestown around 4:30 in the morning Tuesday.

Short died at the scene.

The driver, 54-year-old Wilmer Nadeau of Fargo, was treated for minor injuries and arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The pickup was stolen from the Spiritwood area.

The investigation is ongoing.