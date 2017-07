“Shaq at the SHAC” Has Additional Seating After Tickets Sold Out

Organizers said tickets sold out a few days after the announcement

FARGO, ND — More seats were added to the Chamber’s 2017 Voice of Vision event featuring Shaquille O’Neal at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

“Shaq at the SHAC” has additional seats starting at $50 per person.

These seats do not include lunch, but in the words of organizers, they “provide a great view.”

All floor seats and tables sold out within days of the event’s announcement.

The presentation goes from Noon to 1:30 on October 4th.

