Almarante Leads RedHawks to 6th Consecutive Win

Almarante goes eight innings and allowed two earned runs in the win

FARGO, N.D. — For the first time since their opening roadstand of the season, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are in a groove.

Friday night, they won their sixth contest in a row, taking a series opener from Cleburne 6-2.

Jose Almarante (3-5, 4.38) earned the win with eight strong innings of work. He allowed just two earned runs on six hits.

The series continues Saturday at 6:00 p.m.