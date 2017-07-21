Coach of the Week: West Fargo Legion’s Chris Coste

Coste is in his first year coaching the Patriots

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Patriots coach Chris Coste is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

Coste has never coached legion baseball before this season, but that’s not to see he is inexperienced.

The former World Series champion with the Philadelphia Phillies coaches the Concordia Cobbers’ baseball team.

In the video, Coste discusses the differences between coaching high school and college, how his team has found success through pitching depth and how he can use his legion gig as a tool to encourage players to continue their careers in college.