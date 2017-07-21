Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff: Quick-Sand Goo

Fun, Easy, Kid-Friendly Science Experiments

This week, Meteorologist Scott Sincoff is making Quick-Sand Goo in his science experiment.

What you Need:

Corn Starch

Water

Mixing Bowl

How to Create Quick-Sand Goo:

First, you put in about a quarter of the box of corn starch with a half-cup of water and then start to mix it up together.

Slowly continue to add the two substnaces in small amounts until you get a mixture that has the consistency between honey and pancake matter. The combination of the corn starch and water creates a property called suspension where you force molecules of two chemical makeups together to become a semirigid structure.

The more you put in, the more interesting the texture feels to the human skin. Try to grab some of the mixture with your hand and notice the viscosity, or the thickness of the fluid as it is moved. Depending on how much of the mixture or how you separate the corn starch and water, you may end up with different kinds of goo.