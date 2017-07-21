Where to Find Free Salsa Dancing Lessons in Fargo

Island Park is hosting salsa in the park every Friday night to spread joy throughout the community

FARGO, ND — If you’re looking for a way to spice up your Friday night, Island Park might have a summer-long solution.

Salsa in The Park steps off every Friday night at 7:45 throughout the summer inside the gazebo.

All skill levels are invited and you don’t need to show up with a dance partner.

The instructor said the reason he offers these free dance classes is to spread joy throughout the community.

“I love, I love dancing and I enjoy making other people happy,” said organizer and instructor Eric Sarfo Amponsah. “This makes a whole lot of people happy, everybody comes here and has a good time and I just want to keep doing it because I have fun out of that.”

He said he’s looking for a space to continue the classes past the summer.