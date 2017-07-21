Legion Baseball: Post 2 Sweeps Doubleheader with Minot

B. Bryant three rbi triple helps post 2 to victory.

FARGO, N.D. — Post 2 baseball was back in action on Friday night at Jack Williams Stadium hosting Minot. Fargo defeated Minot 10-0 and 12-2 to sweep a doubleheader.

In game one, Ben Bryant went 2-4 with 4 RBI to help Post 2 to victory. In game two, Jimmy Reynolds was 2-2 with 3 RBI in the win.

In Minnesota Sub-State Tournament Bemidji defeated Perham 7-5. The Moorhead Blues game against Alexandria was postponed in the fourth due to weather and will continue Saturday at 8 a.m.