LIVE: Making Comedy From Tragedy

Standup Comedy Show Benefitting First Link Suicide Hotline

The phrase goes, “comedy equals tragedy plus time”.

Monique Burgoz joins Adam Ladwig to talk about a different kind of comedy show happening this Friday night in Fargo.

The Sad-Off features comedians getting laughs my telling tragic stories.

Burgoz explains how comedy can help people cope with tragic events.

All proceeds from the show will go to First Link, a local suicide prevention hotline.

The show starts at 8 p.m. on July 21st at The Red Raven Espresso Parlor on Main Avenue in Fargo.