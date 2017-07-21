Melinda’s Garden: Keeping Trees Healthy

On a sweltering summer weekend, give your favorite shade trees a good turn in return.

It takes a hot, sticky, summer’s day to make you fully appreciate the trees in your yard. From casting welcome shade from the glare of the sun, to cooling your property and helping to cut down on energy costs, trees are one of the single best investments in your garden you can make.

To keep your trees green, cool and welcoming for many years to come, they need a little care every now and again. Melinda Myers shows us the best way to keep them beautiful in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.