Volunteers Pedal and Grill to Help Area Single Mothers

Proceeds from Community Day and Cyclebar's Ride will go to the Jeremiah Project

FARGO, ND — People are putting hot dogs on the grill and their feet on the bike pedals to help single mothers in the Valley.

It was an afternoon of working up a sweat for a good reason.

Staff members from Rasmussen College were outside grilling up hot dogs for their 9th annual Community Service Day.

“This year we decided to partner with the Jeremiah Program,” said Director of Admissions with Rasmussen College, Maggie Aslakson. “We were very inspired by their mission and their groundbreaking of their new building. So we thought, let’s host an awesome barbecue.”

The organization helps single mothers escape poverty, get an education, affordable housing and teach empowerment skills.

They said there are about 1,200 single moms in the FM area who are living at or below the poverty level.

This is why the Jeremiah Program is giving them a helping hand.

“To be able to have a program that can help instill some empowerment qualities in our moms, help them with their career education and get them through college can really show their kids if mom can do it we can do it to,” said Volunteer & Events Coordinator, Whitney Wright.

After stomachs are full of barbecue, volunteers worked it off with an indoor bike ride.

They were invited to Cyclebar, where all proceeds went to the project.

“I’m out here riding in support of our moms and their kids,” said Finance Committee member & Treasurer, Jenni Huotari. “We are in the process of building our campus here in Fargo we had our groundbreaking just last month were really excited about that.”

Doing events around the community is not only about raising money, but it’s also about raising awareness.

“With Jeremiah were a newer nonprofit in town really building our first facility people can identify with and so we just want individuals to know more about us and see how wonderful it is,” said Huotari.

“This is going to be a big year for them so we wanted to get on board and support them,” said Aslakson.

With a goal of raising $2,000, the Jeremiah Program committee is excited for what lies ahead.

“I always say it’s the best job in the world,” said Wright.

The Jeremiah Program’s new child development program will start by January, 2018.