Spicer Out, Scarmucci in as WH Communications Director

WASHINGTON (AP) - Newly named White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went right to work answering journalists' questions after getting the job. Scaramucci entered the White House press briefing room with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who now has the position of… continue reading ›
HORACE, N.D. --- The Horace community is coming together to help a 4-year-old girl who was attacked by a dog. Sutton Steichen had to undergo several surgeries. Hundreds of community members filled the Horace… continue reading ›