Spicer Out, Scarmucci in as WH Communications Director

Scaramucci entered the White House press briefing room with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who now has the position of press secretary for President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Newly named White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went right to work answering journalists’ questions after getting the job.

The New York financier repeatedly declared his love for and loyalty to Trump.

Scaramucci also pushed back against the notion that the White House remains adrift six months into Trump’s term.

Scaramucci says Trump is doing a phenomenal job and that he’ll work with the rest of the White House communications team to get that message “out there a little more aggressively.”

He answered a range of questions and blew a kiss and waved to journalists before leaving the briefing room.