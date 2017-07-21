Sway Day 2017: Group Planning Mass Hammock Hang At Island Park

Event Is Part Of National Hammock Day

Adam Ladwig digs for the hard stories and hangs out in a hammock with Katie Worral from the Hammock Initiative.

Her group is hosting Sway Day 2017 at Island Park on Saturday, July 22nd.

It also happens to be National Hammock Day.

The Hammock Initiative is hoping to get hundreds of hammocks hung as Island Park.

If you don’t have one of your own, they group will provide about 30 hammocks you can borrow.

