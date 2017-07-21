“Save Our Summer” Blood Drive: More Donors Than Expected

The Save our Summer blood drive finishes up with outstanding numbers

FARGO, ND — The United Blood Services wrapped up their ‘Save Our Summer’ campaign with more donors than expected.

UBS officials said donors are needed more during the summer than other times of year.

With their Save Our Summer program beginning on July 18th and ending this afternoon, they received at least 516 volunteers.

They said at least 415 were able to donate blood and 133 of them were first time donors.

Organizers said it’s great to see this many people helping save lives.

“Most people are in lake mode, they’re thinking about vacations, not really thinking about giving blood so were reminding everybody that it’s always needed year round,” said Donor Recruitment Representative, Caroline McGuire. “There is no break when people need blood products. It’s the blood on the shelves that’s going to save a life.”

They said 541 blood products were collected during the four day event.