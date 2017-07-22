Kids Learn Where Food Comes From While Visiting Red River Zoo

FARGO, N.D. — Kids know we can buy all sorts of food from the grocery store, but might not know how and where it comes from.

“You don’t understand the complexities and science that goes involved in growing our food,” said Sally Jacobson, the Executive Director at the Red River Zoo.

The Red River Zoo partnered up with farmers and scientists from the Valley to answer those questions at their first ever Agriculture Adventure Day.

“Being involved in the Red River Zoo is a no-brainer for NDSU Extension, ” said Abbey Wick, the NDSU Soil Health Extension Specialist.

The exhibits teach kids how certain foods go from the farm to the kitchen table.

“One exhibit out here, that’s called ‘How Does Your Pizza Grow?’ and in it you can see the wheat growing, and you’ll see tomato plants growing and it will help children understand oh my pizza comes from plants and all these different ingredients that are grown here in North Dakota,” said Jacobson.

“When kids are in the car with their parents driving along they’ll see the crops in the field and they might say oh that’s a soybean field, that’s a cornfield and they’ll be able to identify the crop,” explained Wick.

Some kids couldn’t contain their excitement.

“I love the merry go round and it was so much fun I don’t want to leave,” said one of the kids attending the event.

One of the most important parts about understanding where your food comes from is getting up close and personal with the products.

“A great way to bring all of the community that have probably been removed from the farm for a while in Fargo back together and show them what we do on the farm, what we raise, tell them how we’re raising it and what these crops are being used for,” said Terry Wehlander, the ND Corn Council Secretary Treasurer.

Families enjoyed a free lunch and free admission for kids. The producers were excited to teach zoo–goers something new.

“Just that I had no idea type of attitude and that they really come way showing that they learned something,” said Matt Danuser from Marion, North Dakota.

The best part of the day for the farmers?

“See the smile on some of these kid’s faces when they learn what some of these products are used for is kind of priceless,” Wehlander.

Zoo staff members are already brainstorming ideas for next year’s Ag Adventure Day.

The zoo partnered up with different agriculture organizations to plan events like these and keep up with crops planted at the zoo.