Local Brewery Serves Peanut Butter and Jelly for a Good Cause

PB&J School Lunch Fundraiser was held to support the Moorhead Public School District

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Junkyard Brewery had one option on the menu for lunch… peanut butter and jelly.

For some, peanut butter and jelly was the go-to lunch as a child. Now grownups are taking a trip down memory lane with their own version of the culinary classic.

Adults and kids flocked to Junkyard Brewery for the PB&J School Lunch Fundraiser.

“I was also perplexed on why would you have a fundraiser for public school lunches,” said AnnaLisa Nash.

Nash spent her day volunteering at the event, and found out that more than one-third of Moorhead Public School’s students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

This program doesn’t cover the cost for elementary school milk and snack breaks.

“As a society as a community you should support all kids getting lunch at school,” said Nash.

“Moorhead is the only school in the district that doesn’t give kids an alternate lunch,” said Kara Gloe, event organizer.

In Fargo and West Fargo public schools, kids who do not have sufficient funds in their lunch account get served a different meal and are referred to debt collectors.

“I can’t imagine how humiliating that might be to get to the end of the lunch line and it’s like, you can’t have that,” said Gloe.

Proceeds from PB&J sandwiches, a silent auction and merchandise go towards the Moorhead Public School System as a thank you.

And it’s not just your tradition PB&J sandwiches, but there’s all kinds of foods including this PB&J banana bread…amazing.

“We’ve got PB&J pizza, different treats, banana bread,” said Nash.

They say everyone should be able to eat regardless of the cash in their pocket.

“The idea of my little lady getting there and not having money in her account and have someone take her tray away in front of everyone,” said Gloe.

“That’s our jam,” said Nash.

Lunch was free with a suggested donation.

Junkyard Brewing Company donated $1 for every pint sold.