McPartland’s Shutout Leads RedHawks to 7th Straight Win

Cody McPartland only allowed 4 hits on 87 pitches in the complete game victory.

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks Baseball) — The Fargo Moorhead RedHawks are now currently riding their longest winning streak of the season after defeating Cleburne 4-0 in a game Saturday night that was highlighted by a complete game shutout from Cody McPartland.

McPartland’s second start was drastically different from his first one last week in St. Paul where he lasted just 1.1 innings, giving up seven runs (6 earned) on six hits and three walks. The jitters from his professional debut settled, allowing the 22-year-old rookie to hold the Railroaders to just four hits while striking out two and walking none.

The RedHawks gave McPartland all he needed as far as run support in the bottom of the first when Chris Grayson drove in Devan Ahart on a ground out to the shortstop.

K.D. Kang added insurance in the bottom of the sixth smacking a two-run home run off of Patrick Mincey to extend the lead to 3-0.

Mincey was sharp in his own right giving up three runs (2 earned) on four hits and two walks over seven innings of work. McPartland was just simply sharper tossing just 87 pitches while going the distance.

The RedHawks go for their eighth consecutive win and a series sweep tomorrow against Cleburne. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm with Tyler Herron set to start for Fargo-Moorhead.