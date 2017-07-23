Crookston Man Under Arrest After Setting Off Fireworks In Grand Forks Bar

Grand Forks, ND — Grand Forks Police arrested a Crookston man after they say he set off fireworks in the middle of The Loft bar.
The 20 year old Ramirez was detained by bar staff until Grand Forks Police arrived.
The large firework was set off inside the main bar while it was full of customers.
Moderate damage was caused inside the bar.
Several customers were reportedly hit with flying glass.
Ramirez has been preliminarily charged with the following offenses: Endangering by Fire or Explosion; Criminal Mischief; Providing False Information to Law Enforcement; Disorderly Conduct; Minor In Consumption of Alcohol and Minor on Liquor Premise.
The Grand Forks Police Department is asking any persons who may have been inside The Loft Bar at the time of this explosion and who may have witnessed this incident or who suffered any injuries as a result of this incident to contact the Police Department at 701-787-8000.
