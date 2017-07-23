Crookston Man Under Arrest After Setting Off Fireworks In Grand Forks Bar

20 year old Isaiah Ramirez was detained by bar staff until Grand Forks Police arrived.

Grand Forks, ND — Grand Forks Police arrested a Crookston man after they say he set off fireworks in the middle of The Loft bar.

The large firework was set off inside the main bar while it was full of customers.

Moderate damage was caused inside the bar.

Several customers were reportedly hit with flying glass.

Ramirez has been preliminarily charged with the following offenses: Endangering by Fire or Explosion; Criminal Mischief; Providing False Information to Law Enforcement; Disorderly Conduct; Minor In Consumption of Alcohol and Minor on Liquor Premise.