Crookston Man Arrested After Setting Off Fireworks in a Bar

GRAND FORKS, ND., — A Crookston man is behind bars after setting off fireworks last night in the middle of a busy bar in Grand Forks.

20 year old Isaiah Ramirez was arrested just after 1am this morning after setting off fireworks inside of The Loft Bar in downtown Grand Forks.

“There was some damage reported to the officers including cracks in the glass of the windows, devices apparently detonated on table tops so that was damaged as well as a chair and there was a hole in the ceiling,” said Sgt. Duane Simon with the Grand Forks Police Department.

While people were hit with flying debris and glass, no one asked for medical attention.

However, their Saturday night quickly came to an end.

“There were a number of individuals after this happened they voluntarily left the premise itself pretty much leaving bar staff and the subject himself remaining at the scene,” said Sgt. Simon.

Ramirez is being held on possible charges of endangering by fire or explosion, criminal mischief, providing false information to law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

He is also accused of minor in consumption of alcohol and minor on liquor premise.

“This is a potentially very hazardous event that could have taken place. A device like this causing that type of damage causing that type of debris to fly,” said Sgt. Simon.

Although no one was hurt, police say it’s still scary knowing how easily something like this could happen.

“It doesn’t give a person any sense of security knowing there may be individuals out there who maybe are willingly detonating these devices,” said Sgt. Simon.

It is illegal to set off fireworks within the city limits of Grand Forks.

Police are asking that any person who may have been inside the bar at the time of the explosion to contact them.