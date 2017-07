Fire Destroys Camper In North Fargo

The camper was parked in the driveway of a home at 706 27th Street North.

FARGO (KFGO) – Fire destroyed a camping trailer in north Fargo Saturday afternoon.

Fargo Battalion Fire Chief Chris Rasmussen says when the owners heard a smoke alarm inside the camper, they opened up a door and saw flames.

The camper was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived.

There were no injuries. Rasmussen says the cause of the fire will be investigated.