RedHawks Sweep Cleburne, Win Eighth Straight before All-Star Break

RedHawks pull within a game and a half of the division lead at all-star break.

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks Baseball) — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks picked up their second consecutive three game sweep and their eighth straight win defeating Cleburne by a score of 6-2 Sunday afternoon.

Tyler Herron’s performance wasn’t the same caliber as Cody McPartland’s complete game 87 pitch shutout that silenced the Railroaders yesterday, but it was exceptional in its own right. The crafty veteran gave up just one run on five hits and three walks while striking out four in seven innings of work.

Thanks to an RBI double by Trever Adams, Fargo-Moorhead jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Cleburne tied the game in the next frame via a sacrifice fly by KC Huth who picked up another RBI on a bases loaded groundout in the top of the eighth against Trey McNutt.

Cleburne’s starter, Jorge Martinez, struggled with control and dehydration, lasting just 2.1 innings while walking six and giving up five runs. The Martinez train came off the tracks in the third when he walked four straight batters before being subbed for Bryce Beeler. The RedHawks took advantage scoring four runs in the frame to take a 5-1 lead, including an RBI single by Charlie Valerio.

For good measure the RedHawks added another run in the fourth when Chris Grayson hit a sacrifice fly of his own to pick up his 22nd RBI in 22 games with the RedHawks.

Casey Weathers pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to close it out for the RedHawks who are red hot heading into the break.

The RedHawks have three days off thanks to the All-Star break in Ottawa that will include SP Tyler Alexander before taking a trip up north to take on the Winnipeg Goldeyes in a three game series.