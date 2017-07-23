Three Kayakers Rescued Near Fergus Falls

Became Trapped in A Culvert Under Interstate 94

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Three kayakers were rescued after they became trapped in a culvert that passes under I-94 near Fergus Falls.

The kayakers became stuck in the strong current because the kayaks were being pushed against a submerged log or tree limb.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says one of the kayakers called 9-1-1 for help.

Fergus Falls police and firefighters were able to make the rescue.

The kayakers were examined by an ambulance crew at the scene.

None of them were seriously hurt.