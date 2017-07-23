United Blood Services Misses Donation Goal

FARGO, ND -- When the world of vehicles and bicycles meet, the outcome can be dangerous. Fargo city officials said there are rules for both drivers and cyclists you might not know about.… continue reading ›
FARGO, N.D. -- United Blood Services fell short of its goal at its "Save Our Summer" blood drive, but they still had a pretty good turnout. They had hoped to attract 800 donors at West Acres Mall this week during… continue reading ›
A punishing drought that stretches across much of the Northern Plains is expected to cause farmers to lose 64 million bushels of wheat production this year. Northeast Montana is experiencing the worst drought in the country, with similar dry conditions… continue reading ›