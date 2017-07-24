Fargo Brewing Company is Using Pints to Help Patients

One dollar from each pour helped provide patients with medical equipment

FARGO, ND — People in Fargo helped patients get the medical equipment they need by buying a pint.

Many craft beer connoisseurs poured into Fargo Brewing Company where a dollar from every drink is given to HERO throughout the day.

HERO is a non-profit which collects used medical supplies like wheelchairs, walkers and crutches.

Its executive director says the group served about 5,500 patients in Fargo-Moorhead last year.

“We recycle it or re–use it,” said HERO Executive Director, Stephen Roise.” “We take what’s usable and repair it, sanitize it, and then make it available to people in our local community at low or no cost.”

Every Monday, the beer company partners up with non–profit groups in an effort to give back to the community.