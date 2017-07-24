Adding a Seventh Show in Sioux Falls, Superstar Garth Brooks May Truly be Much Too Young to Feel So Old

SIOUX FALLS, SD — The Garth Brooks madness in Sioux Falls appeared to be dying down after six shows sold out Friday morning.
Then, around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brooks’ Twitter page posted a video with the text reading “We owe Sioux Falls another show!!! It doesn’t matter if it’s one or 10,000, we’ll be there! Thank you!! love, g”.
Brooks goes on to say in the video, “We might owe them two, but I didn’t say that.”
Brooks announced this morning that “due to extraordinary fan support” he has added a 7th show in Sioux Falls with his wife, Trisha Yearwood.
It will be Saturday, September 23rd at 3 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.
This afternoon show is in addition to the three shows on September 15, 16, 17, as well as three shows the following weekend on September 22, 23, & 24.
SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Garth Brooks madness in Sioux Falls appeared to be dying down after six shows sold out Friday morning. Then, around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brooks' Twitter page posted a video with the text reading "We… continue reading ›
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. -- The classic neon marquee at the Park Theatre in Park Rapids has gone up in flames. Bruce Eidsmoe sent us this video shortly after everyone was escorted out of the theatre around 7 o'clock. Flames… continue reading ›
ALCESTER, SD -- Two people are dead and six others hurt after a car slammed into a group of people outside a South Dakota nursing home. Officials say the 81-year-old female driver stepped on… continue reading ›