Castile Family Attorney Now Representing Family of Unarmed Woman Killed by Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The attorney who represented Philando Castile’s family after Castile was shot and killed by a St. Anthony Police officer and helped negotiate a $3 million settlement from the city is now representing the family and fiancee of the unarmed woman shot and killed by a Minneapolis Police officer.

Attorney David Bennett said he is getting involved in the case to “effect real change.”

Yoga instructor Justine Damond called officers on the evening of July 15th, asking for help.

Investigators say Officer Mohamed Noor, who was in the passenger seat of the police vehicle, shot and killed Damond, who had come outside to meet them in an alley.

Noor offered an explanation for the shooting, saying he was startled by a loud noise.

After the explanation over the shooting was released to the public, a fake street sign was posted near Macalester College, stating “Warning: Twin Cities Police Easily Startled”, allegedly in reference to Damond’s and Castile’s fatal shootings.

Meanwhile, the ACLU is calling on the Minneapolis Police Department to make changes after Medaria Arradondo was appointed as the new Chief of Police.

Arradondo replaced Janee Harteau, who many believed was pushed out by the mayor of Minneapolis.

ACLU officials stated Arradondo is taking over at a “critical time” and they wish Harteau well as she exits the department.

