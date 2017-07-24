Crookston Man Charged for Setting Off Fireworks in Grand Forks Bar

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Garth Brooks madness in Sioux Falls appeared to be dying down after six shows sold out Friday morning. Then, around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brooks' Twitter page posted a video with the text reading "We… continue reading ›
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. -- The classic neon marquee at the Park Theatre in Park Rapids has gone up in flames. Bruce Eidsmoe sent us this video shortly after everyone was escorted out of the theatre around 7 o'clock. Flames… continue reading ›
ALCESTER, SD -- Two people are dead and six others hurt after a car slammed into a group of people outside a South Dakota nursing home. Officials say the 81-year-old female driver stepped on… continue reading ›