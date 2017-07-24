Fire Crews on Scene of Fire at Park Theatre in Park Rapids

We have not yet heard how the fire started

1/3

2/3

3/3

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. — The classic neon marquee at the Park Theatre in Park Rapids has gone up in flames.

Bruce Eidsmoe sent us this video shortly after everyone was escorted out of the theatre around 7 o’clock.

Flames are visible at the bottom of the “PARK” sign.

Crews from Park Rapids Fire Department quickly responded and issued a plea to the public on Facebook to stay clear of the rigs so they could get the fire out.

We have not yet heard how the fire started.

By the way, the theatre was showing Spider-Man and Dunkirk.

We will have the full video on KVRR Local News at 9 and it will be posted here soon after.