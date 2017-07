Grand Forks Police Looking for Persons of Interest

If you recognize either of them please contact Det.Riedingerr at triedinger@grandforksgov.com or send us a tip using Tip411

1/1

Grand Forks, ND — The Grand Forks Police Department needs help identifying two individuals.

They are persons of interest in a ongoing investigation.

If you recognize either of them please contact Det.Riedingerr at triedinger@grandforksgov.com or send us a tip using Tip411