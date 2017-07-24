Medaria “Rondo” Arrandondo: The New Chief of the Minneapolis Police Department

The mayor's pick has 28 years of experience with the force. KMSP Fox 9's Iris Perez has this Story from Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — With Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau out, many people are already talking about the man Mayor Betsy Hodges has nominated to become the new chief.

Medaria Arrandondo, the man many know as “Rondo” is acting the part-at least for now.

“This call of an unknown trouble turned into an officer-involved shooting,” said Chief Arrandondo.

During a recent appearance before Assistant Chief Medaria Arrandondo assumed command of the department, he seemed subdued.

“The BCA, again, is in charge of the investigation,” Arrandondo added.

“You know, I think he’s a great guy,” said Mel Reeves, who is a local activist. “But I think he’s going to have a very, very difficult time changing the way police operate in this city.”

Friday, after Mayor Betsy Hodges called for Janee Harteau’s resignation, she nominated Arrandondo to replace Harteau permanently.

While reaction from protesters at that presser was not favorable, Arrandondo, or the man many know as “Rondo”, has 28 years of experience with the Minneapolis Police force.

He first joined the Fourth Precinct in 1989.

“We patroled together, worked together and he’s always had his heart in the right place for the job,” said retired officer Lisa Clemons.

Clemons said she believes Rondo is the change MPD needs.

“I trust him 100 percent,” she added. “If I could go higher than 100 percent, I would go higher.”

She referred to Rondo as a “people’s cop”.

He served as a school resource officer and as a northside beat officer.

From there, he became commander of the Internal Affairs Unit, inspector of the First Precinct, Deputy Chief and Chief of Staff.

Rondo has only been assistant chief since April 30th.

“I’m concerned that he’s really pretty steeped in the Minneapolis Police Culture,” said Michelle Gross, who is president of Communities United Against Police Brutality.

Gross said Rondo gave her a courtesy call.

“We talked for a long time and he told me he is interested in change and I was assured by that,” she said. “At the same time, I think he could really use some help figuring out how to make some real change.

Many people believe change won’t happen overnight.

“They’ve changed clothes quite a bit,” said Reeves. “We still have the same body.”

On Sunday morning Harteau also shared her approval on Facebook calling Arradondo an honorable, caring man.