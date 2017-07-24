NDSU Features Five Defensive Players on All-MVFC Preason Team

Nick DeLuca and Nate Tanguay make the team after being injured for much of 2016

ST. LOUIS (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State had seven players selected to the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason all-conference team Monday, July 24, by a vote of the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and media.

NDSU’s picks were junior running back Lance Dunn, senior long snapper James Fisher, senior defensive end Greg Menard, senior defensive tackle Nate Tanguay, senior linebacker Nick DeLuca, senior safety Tre Dempsey, and junior safety Robbie Grimsley.

Wide receivers Darrius Shepherd and RJ Urzendowski and offensive lineman Austin Kuhnert earned honorable mention for NDSU.

North Dakota State and South Dakota State, last year’s conference co-champions, each had 10 total players named.

2017 Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason Team

QB – Taryn Christion, South Dakota State

RB – Lance Dunn, North Dakota State

RB – Steve McShane, Western Illinois

RB – Brady Mengarelli, South Dakota State

FB – Kane Louscher, South Dakota State

WR – Malik Earl, Missouri State

WR – Spencer Schnell, Illinois State

WR – Jake Wieneke, South Dakota State

TE – Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

OL – Jacob Judd, Western Illinois

OL – Charlie Harmon, South Dakota State

OL – Vitas Hrynkiewicz, Youngstown State

OL – Jacob Ohnesorge, South Dakota State

OL – Austin Olsen, Southern Illinois

OL – Justin Spencer, Youngstown State

LS – James Fisher, North Dakota State

PK – Jerry Nunez, Indiana State

DL – Colby Isbell, Missouri State

DL – Dalton Keene, Illinois State

DL – Greg Menard, North Dakota State

DL – Kellen Soulek, South Dakota State

DL – Nate Tanguay, North Dakota State

LB – Armand Dellovade, Youngstown State

LB – Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State

LB – Jared Farley, Northern Iowa

LB – Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota State

LB – Brett Taylor, Western Illinois

DB – Tre Dempsey, North Dakota State

DB – Robbie Grimsley, North Dakota State

DB – Davontae Harris, Illinois State

DB – Alec Kocour, Illinois State

DB – Malcolm Washington, Northern Iowa

P – Mark Schuler, Youngstown State

RS – Deion Holliman, Missouri State

Honorable Mention: QB Chris Streveler, USD; QB Sean McGuire, WIU; RB Trevor Allen, UNI; RB LeMonte Booker, INS; FB Hans Carmien, SIU; WR Connor Iwema, SIU; WR Darrius Shepherd, NDSU; WR RJ Urzendowski, NDSU; LS Brandon Godsey, USD; OL Coleman Clanton, MSU; OL Austin Kuhnert, NDSU; OL Cal Twait, UNI; PK Sean Slattery, ILS; DL Khalen Saunders, WIU; LB McNeece Egbim, MSU; LB Quentin Moon, WIU; DB Elijah Campbell, UNI; DB Jeremy Chinn, SIU; DB Craig James, SIU; DB Danny Rambo, USD; P Brady Hale, SDSU; P Sam Kuhter, UNI; RS DJ Davis, SIU; RS Jalen Rima, UNI.