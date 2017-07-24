NDSU Features Five Defensive Players on All-MVFC Preason Team
Nick DeLuca and Nate Tanguay make the team after being injured for much of 2016
ST. LOUIS (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State had seven players selected to the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason all-conference team Monday, July 24, by a vote of the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and media.
NDSU’s picks were junior running back Lance Dunn, senior long snapper James Fisher, senior defensive end Greg Menard, senior defensive tackle Nate Tanguay, senior linebacker Nick DeLuca, senior safety Tre Dempsey, and junior safety Robbie Grimsley.
Wide receivers Darrius Shepherd and RJ Urzendowski and offensive lineman Austin Kuhnert earned honorable mention for NDSU.
North Dakota State and South Dakota State, last year’s conference co-champions, each had 10 total players named.
2017 Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason Team
QB – Taryn Christion, South Dakota State
RB – Lance Dunn, North Dakota State
RB – Steve McShane, Western Illinois
RB – Brady Mengarelli, South Dakota State
FB – Kane Louscher, South Dakota State
WR – Malik Earl, Missouri State
WR – Spencer Schnell, Illinois State
WR – Jake Wieneke, South Dakota State
TE – Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
OL – Jacob Judd, Western Illinois
OL – Charlie Harmon, South Dakota State
OL – Vitas Hrynkiewicz, Youngstown State
OL – Jacob Ohnesorge, South Dakota State
OL – Austin Olsen, Southern Illinois
OL – Justin Spencer, Youngstown State
LS – James Fisher, North Dakota State
PK – Jerry Nunez, Indiana State
DL – Colby Isbell, Missouri State
DL – Dalton Keene, Illinois State
DL – Greg Menard, North Dakota State
DL – Kellen Soulek, South Dakota State
DL – Nate Tanguay, North Dakota State
LB – Armand Dellovade, Youngstown State
LB – Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State
LB – Jared Farley, Northern Iowa
LB – Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota State
LB – Brett Taylor, Western Illinois
DB – Tre Dempsey, North Dakota State
DB – Robbie Grimsley, North Dakota State
DB – Davontae Harris, Illinois State
DB – Alec Kocour, Illinois State
DB – Malcolm Washington, Northern Iowa
P – Mark Schuler, Youngstown State
RS – Deion Holliman, Missouri State
Honorable Mention: QB Chris Streveler, USD; QB Sean McGuire, WIU; RB Trevor Allen, UNI; RB LeMonte Booker, INS; FB Hans Carmien, SIU; WR Connor Iwema, SIU; WR Darrius Shepherd, NDSU; WR RJ Urzendowski, NDSU; LS Brandon Godsey, USD; OL Coleman Clanton, MSU; OL Austin Kuhnert, NDSU; OL Cal Twait, UNI; PK Sean Slattery, ILS; DL Khalen Saunders, WIU; LB McNeece Egbim, MSU; LB Quentin Moon, WIU; DB Elijah Campbell, UNI; DB Jeremy Chinn, SIU; DB Craig James, SIU; DB Danny Rambo, USD; P Brady Hale, SDSU; P Sam Kuhter, UNI; RS DJ Davis, SIU; RS Jalen Rima, UNI.