North Dakota Highway Officials Increase Littering Fines by 400 Percent

FARGO, ND — You may want to reconsider tossing a cigarette out your car window from now on.

Highway officials are cracking down on litter by imposing a 400 percent fine increase.

Anyone caught tossing trash out on the highway will now have to pay a $500 fine as opposed to the standard $100.

The bill was passed during the last legislative session.

“It’s not something that our agency advocated for, but being that it is in the books, we have to enforce that and issue that fine anytime that we stop someone for this violation,” said Captain Bryan Niewind with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The new law will go into effect August 1st.