RedHawks Pitcher Cody McPartland Named American Association Pitcher of the Week

McPartland threw a complete-game shutout Saturday against Cleburne

DURHAM, N.C. — Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks right handed pitcher Cody McPartland is this week’s Pitcher of the Week after his complete-game shutout on Saturday.

McPartland needed just 87 pitches to lead the RedHawks to a 4-0 home win over the Cleburne Railroaders. He gave up four hits in the contest and struck out a pair in just his second start with the team.

The RedHawks have won their last eight games and return to action after the All-Star Break on Thursday against Winnipeg.