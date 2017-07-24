Sanford is Getting Ready for the Big Grand Opening

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to introduce the new hospital

FARGO, ND — The big opening day for Sanford’s new hospital is only hours away.

Community members and Sanford officials gathered for a special ribbon cutting of the new facility.

We’ve seen Fergie perform, the first helicopter to fly and land on the new helicopter pad and now finally, we’re at the last celebration before the opening of the new Sanford medical hospital.

“It hit me this morning walking in that it’s game time,” said Nate White, who is with Sanford Health. “Of course we’re ready.”

“We’ll welcome new babies, work to save lives of those inflicted by trauma and care for the sick and injured,” said Paul Richard, who is also with Sanford Health.

At the ribbon cutting, Sanford officials, employees and people from around the community came out to show their support for the new facility.

“This is the last of the celebrations of a new baby and it’s time,” said Kelby Krabbenhoft, who is with Sanford.

There will be nearly 300 beds in the new hospital, along with a heart surgery and cardiology department and a children’s hospital.

“It’s obviously more than just a facility,” said White. “You’re going to find some of the most talented physicians, some of the most highly trained clinical technicians.”

They also say how this has been a long time coming and they’re excited to see what the future holds.

“It’s difficult to believe that now when we talk about opening the new medical center…now it is tomorrow,” said Dr. James Volke, Internal Medicine Doctor with Sanford.

“My growth started when we became a part of Sanford,” said Radiologist Dr. Richard Marsden. “I met a lot of great people along the way.”

The building also received a special blessing from the Native American community.

“I prayed to the southwest, another sacred direction and asked the Water of Life Spirit to come to watch over all who have come and wash away the negative and bring in the healing of water,” said Willard Yellowbird, who is with the Native American Spiritual Care Department at Sanford.

It’s something that’s been in the works for more than a decade.

But now, hospital officials, technicians, physicians and patients can finally feel complete.

The new hospital will open its doors to patients beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday.