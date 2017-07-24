Senator Heitkamp Working to Crack Down on Secret Campaign Spending

It's already illegal for foreign nationals or governments to contribute to campaigns in the U.S., and this bill would help make sure those laws are followed

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of U.S. Senators is going after secret campaign spending.

Senator Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota helped reintroduce the DISCLOSE Act.

It would require tax-exempt groups and super PACs that spend money on elections to disclose their spending as well as their major individual sources of funding over $10,000.

It’s already illegal for foreign nationals or governments to contribute to campaigns in the U.S., and this bill would help make sure those laws are followed.

“What’s interesting about this is Citizens United, one of the things that Justice Scalia remarked on in that opinion, was that it would really be important for Congress to pass a disclosure piece to go with as a companion to Citizens United,” said Senator Heitkamp.

The bill would also crack down on shell organizations to make sure groups don’t move money around to get around disclosure requirements.