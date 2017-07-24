Two Dead After Car Slams into People Outside a South Dakota Nursing Home

Some of the victims have already been treated and released

ALCESTER, SD — Two people are dead and six others hurt after a car slammed into a group of people outside a South Dakota nursing home.

Officials say the 81-year-old female driver stepped on the gas instead of the brakes, hitting the people and the Alcester Care and Rehab Center.

South Dakota Highway Patrol officials say the fatal crash was unintentional.

Authorities say the driver is among the injured.

“It’s horrible, especially the situation we have here where there is a group of people,” said Captain Jason Husby. “It’s extremely unfortunate. There’s a lot of people that are affected by this.”

Alcester is a small town about 40 miles south of Sioux Falls.