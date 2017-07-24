Want an Adult-Sized Big Mac Onesie? McDonald’s to Give Them Away July 26th

NATIONAL — If you’ve ever wanted an adult-sized onesie with a Big Mac on it, your dreams have come true.

McDonald’s has unveiled its new McDelivery Collection, which they describe as a selection of fashion-forward items you can wear.

Wear a French-fry themed sweatsuit to the gym or dream of your next McChicken while resting your head on a hamburger pillowcase.

The best part?

On Wednesday, July 26th, customers who use McDelivery through Uber-Eats will snag the merchandise for free.