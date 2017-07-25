It’s a Boy! Sanford Medical Center Delivers its First Baby

The parents said they feel like their new child is a part of history

FARGO, ND — It’s the first day of operations at the new Sanford Medical Center and the hospital has already delivered its first baby, a little more than an hour after the doors opened.

Meet Kadyn Reynolds: the fourth child of Christine and Shaun Reynolds of Fargo.

They said Kadyn is more than seven weeks early and has a rare birth defect which will require a number of surgeries.

The parents say they’re in good hands and feel like they’re a part of history.

They joked about having the new hospitals first baby in the past but did not expect it to actually happen.

“We made it, just barely,” explained Kadyn’s father, Shaun Reynolds. “Her water broke at 6:00 a.m. and their doors opened at five. I don’t know if you’ve been in the NICU at the old hospital, but this is definitely an upgrade. It’s nice to be in our own room and have the baby here.”

Another son of the Reynold’s is being treated for a tumor.

A fundraiser has been set up for the family on YouCaring.com, a crowdfunding site.